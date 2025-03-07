Silver Today: US jobs data, Powell speech in focus; support at Rs 96,000

Silver: Bulls eye $33.45 resistance test

Silver Performance:

Spot silver price rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday as it traded between $32.26 and $32.77 on March 6, 2025.

The metal traded at $32.75 yesterday, up nearly 0.29 per cent on the day. The MCX May Silver contract at Rs 98,260, was up around 0.74 per cent for the day.

Tariff Developments:

US President Donald Trump has exempted Mexico from his 25 per cent tariffs on goods and services under the North American Trade Agreement known as USMCA. The exemption will last until April 2. Earlier, he had exempted Canadian autos and auto parts that were being imported under the trade deal. Though it is not clear whether the full USMCA exemption will be extended to Canada.

The current US tariff is at the highest level since 1940.

Event roundup:

The European Central Bank lowered the key rates for the sixth time since June 2024, as it reduced the deposit rate by 25 bps to 2.50 per cent on Thursday. The Central Bank officials said that the current monetary policy stance is meaningfully less restrictive. They expect the Euro-zone inflation to reach their 2-per cent target by early 2026, rather than this year as expected earlier. The Euro rose further on the comments as traders think that the Bank might be nearing the end of its monetary policy easing exercise.

The Euro, supported by Germany's plans to ramp up its borrowing, has gained nearly 5 per cent in the last five sessions. Spain, Italy, and France are also likely to strengthen their defence capabilities.

Upcoming events:

An Emergency EU Leaders' Summit in Brussels on Thursday is also in traders' focus for details on defence budget for Ukraine after the US pulled back from its commitment to European Security.

The Fed Chair Powell will speak on economic outlook at Chicago Booth's 2025 monetary Policy Forum at 11 PM IST.

Data roundup:

ADP employment change (January) came in at 77,000 versus the estimate of 140,000, which is the lowest reading since December 2023, though ISM services (February) topped the forecast.

Thursday's data showed that the US nonfarm productivity (Q4 final) at 1.5 per cent beat the estimate of 1.2 per cent as unit labour costs (Q4 final) at 2.2 per cent trailed the forecast of 3 per cent (prior 3 per cent). The weekly job report was mixed as initial jobless claims (March 1) at 221,000 were below the estimate of 233,000, but continuing claims (February 22), at 18,97,000, were way higher than the estimate of 18,74,000. The US trade deficit widened to a record $13.4 billion in January as companies rushed to import before tariff deadlines.

US growth concerns surface up:

As per Bloomberg, Trump's trade war policies may slow down the US growth in the near-term as the tariffs may act as a negative supply shock that may shave off around 1.3 per cent of US GDP. It is to be noted that consumer spending fell by the most in nearly four years in January as consumer confidence slumped, while ISM manufacturing prices paid, a gauge of the prices paid for materials, surged to the highest since June 2022.

US Dollar and yields:

The US Dollar Index tumbled for the fourth straight day as it fell to 103.76, the lowest since November 2024. The Index, on Thursday, was noted at 104.07, down 0.20 per cent for the day. The Dollar is under pressure on a string of dismal US data and rising yields in Europe. The ten-year Germany bund yields reached 2.93 per cent, the highest since October 2023, on Germany's historic plan to shore up funds for defence and infrastructure.

The ten-year US yields at 4.29 per cent, were up around 0.40 per cent for the day, as global yields rise. Two-year US yields at 3.97 per cent, fell around 3 bps, which steepened the 2-10-year yield curve as growth concerns mount.

Upcoming data:

Traders will monitor the crucial US monthly nonfarm payroll report (February) to be released today. Going by the ADP data released on Wednesday, the report may reflect a weakening job market.

Silver ETF:

Total known Silver ETF holdings stood at 706.19MOz as on March 5, down nearly 10MOz YTD.

COMEX Silver inventory:

COMEX silver inventory is at 416.81 MOz, highest ever level, on delivery demand.

Silver Outlook:

US nonfarm payroll report and the Fed Chair Powell’s speech on economic outlook will be the major attractions of the day.

Weakening US Dollar, economic and political concerns, huge fiscal stimulus in China (as announced in NPC -- 4 per cent of GDP deficit spending planned) and Europe are also positive factors for the metal.

Support is at $32 (MCX May Silver contract Rs 96,000)/$31.30 (Rs 94,000). Unless the US nonfarm payroll throws a major upside or downside surprise, the metal is expected to test the resistance at $33.45 (Rs 100,000).

==========================

Disclaimer: Praveen Singh is associate vice president of fundamental currencies and commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.