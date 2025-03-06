Gold price up Rs 10 at Rs 87,990, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 97,900 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,990 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,140.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,810.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi stood at Rs 97,900 while the prices in Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 96,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.

US gold prices were little changed on Thursday, as investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data to assess the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory amid growing trade tensions between the US and its trading partners.

Spot gold was steady at $2,917.90 an ounce as of 0021 GMT, while US gold futures edged up 0.1 per cent to $2,927.40.

Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $32.60 an ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $967.80 and palladium slipped 0.2 per cent to $941.00.

(With inputs from Reuters)