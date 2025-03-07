Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,480, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 99,100

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,480 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,480.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,630.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,190.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,340.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 99,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,08,100.

US gold prices inched lower on Friday but were on track for a weekly rise as uncertainty around US

President Donald Trump's tariff plans firmed demand for bullion, while investors awaited for US non-farm payrolls data later in the day.

Spot gold slipped 0.3 per cent to $2,900.48 an ounce as of 0017 GMT. Bullion has gained 1.6 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver was little changed at $32.60 an ounce and platinum was largely flat at $965.23, while palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $939.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)