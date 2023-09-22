Gold price dips Rs 180 to Rs 60,050, silver price unchanged at Rs 74,500

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 180 during Friday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 150 to Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 60,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,200, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,330, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,200, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,300, respectively.

US gold edged higher on Friday, although prices lingered near a one-week low touched in the previous session as the US dollar and Treasury yields reaped the returns of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,923.22 per ounce by 0121 GMT, having logged its biggest daily drop since Sept. 5 on Thursday. US gold futures added 0.2 per cent to $1,943.00.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.07 per cent to 878.83 tonnes on Thursday.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.44 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $921.98 and palladium steadied at $1,263.04.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 74,500 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 78,000.



