Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,430; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,88,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,88,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,29,830 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,580.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,18,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,19,010.

ALSO READ: As gold prices hit record highs, what history says about what happens next In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,88,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,05,900. US gold prices hit a record high on Friday and soared past $4,300 an ounce as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on brewing US-China trade tensions and the US government shutdown, with rate cut bets fueling the momentum.

Spot gold was up 2.6 per cent at $4,316.99 per ounce as of 4:07 pm ET (2007 GMT) after bullion touched a record high of $4,318.75 earlier. US gold futures for December delivery settled 2.5 per cent higher at $4,304.60, after touching a record high of $4,335/oz. The yellow metal has gained over 60 per cent year-to-date, driven by geopolitical tensions, aggressive rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and robust ETF inflows. Spot silver rose 1.8 per cent to $54.04 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $54.15 earlier in the session, tracking gold's rally and supported by tightness in the spot market.