Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:56 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,85,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,410 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,26,340 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,15,810.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,110.
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,85,100. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,97,100.
 
US gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday as renewed US-China trade tensions exacerbated broader uncertainty, bolstering safe-haven demand, while the prospects of US rate cuts lent support, with silver also reaching an all-time peak.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,124.79 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT, after having hit an all-time high of $4,131.52 earlier in session.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,143.10.
 
Elsewhere, platinum climbed 0.5 per cent to $1,653.45 and palladium gained 1.6 per cent to $1,498.25, hitting its highest level since May 2023.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold, silver surge to all-time highs on trade jitters, rate-cut optimism

Gold rallies ₹1,950 to record high of ₹127,950 per 10 grams in Delhi

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,79,900

Festive demand, US inflation data to steer gold prices next week: Analysts

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,23,700, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,74,100

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story