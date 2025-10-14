Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,85,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,410 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,26,340 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,15,810. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,110. ALSO READ: Gold, silver surge to all-time highs on trade jitters, rate-cut optimism The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,85,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,97,100. US gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday as renewed US-China trade tensions exacerbated broader uncertainty, bolstering safe-haven demand, while the prospects of US rate cuts lent support, with silver also reaching an all-time peak.