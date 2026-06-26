Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,41,320; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,34,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,41,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,34,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,320 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,43,340 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,470.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver ETFs fall up to 4% as stronger dollar, rate-hike fears weigh In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,29,540, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,31,390 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,690. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,34,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,29,900. US gold was set for a fourth straight weekly fall on Friday, as a resilient dollar and expectations of ​faster US rate hikes to tame inflation kept ​bullion pressured below $4,000 per ounce.