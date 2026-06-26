Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,41,320; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,34,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,41,320; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,34,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,540

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,470. | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,41,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,34,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,540. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,320 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,43,340 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,470.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,29,540, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,31,390 in Chennai. 
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,690. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,34,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,29,900. 
 
US gold was set for a fourth straight weekly fall on Friday, as a resilient dollar and expectations of ​faster US rate hikes to tame inflation kept ​bullion pressured below $4,000 per ounce.
 
Spot gold fell 0.9 per cent to $3,991.49 per ounce ‌by 0247 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery lost 1 per cent to $4,007.30.
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 3.2 per cent to $56.01 per ounce, platinum lost 2.4 per cent to $1,563.20, and palladium slid 1.6 per cent to $1,165.93. All metals were headed ‌for a ​weekly loss.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silver

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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