Oil edges lower as Hormuz shipments resume despite ship attack near Oman

Oil prices fell on Friday morning and are heading for steep weekly losses amid easing supply concerns ​as more stranded oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz, ​even though a cargo vessel was hit near Oman on Thursday.

Brent crude ‌futures fell 19 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $75.07 a barrel as of 0055 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 13 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $71.79 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts jumped more than 2 per cent on Thursday after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman, prompting the U.N.'s shipping agency to suspend its voluntary evacuation scheme.

Two US officials told Reuters that Iran fired on the cargo ship as it attempted to pass through the strait. Iranian authorities said the security of vessels passing outside designated Hormuz routes is not guaranteed. "With the geopolitical ‌risk premium once again creeping back into prices, markets will be watching intently to see if tanker traffic resumes or if these latest hurdles force producers to tap the brakes on planned production increases," said IG analyst Tony Sycamore. Brent and WTI crude are both set for losses of close to 7 per cent this week. Data showed on Thursday that crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz rose this week to their highest ​level since the US-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February after a ceasefire deal reopened the ‌waterway, while concerns about how long the strait would stay open also boosted trade.