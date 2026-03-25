Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,42,900; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,35,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,42,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,35,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,30,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,44,550 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,050.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,30,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,35,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900. US gold rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while a drop in oil prices eased concerns about elevated inflation and higher global interest rates, amid reports of a US plan to end the West Asia war.