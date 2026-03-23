Silver hits lower circuit in futures trade, down 9% at ₹2.06 lakh/kg

Silver prices nosedived to hit their lower circuit in futures trade on Monday, tumbling by ₹20,409 to ₹2.06 lakh per kilogram amid weak global trends and sustained selling pressure.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for May delivery slumped ₹20,409, or 9 per cent, to ₹2,06,363 per kilogram, its lower circuit limit.

Analysts said the sharp fall came despite escalating tensions in West Asia, as broader macroeconomic factors weighed heavily on precious metal prices.

Silver prices have fallen sharply on Monday despite escalating West Asian tensions due to overriding macroeconomic pressures, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.