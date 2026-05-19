Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,90,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,90,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,60,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,490 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold slips to over one-month low as West Asia tensions lift oil prices In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,90,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,00,100. US gold held steady on Tuesday as the dollar weakened and crude oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump paused a planned attack against Iran, easing concerns about inflation and prolonged high interest rates.