Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,90,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,90,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,90,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,60,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,490 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340.  
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,90,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,00,100. 
 
US gold held steady on Tuesday as the dollar weakened and crude oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump paused a planned attack against Iran, easing concerns about inflation and prolonged high interest rates.
 
Spot gold was steady at $4,565.40 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since March 30 in the previous session.  US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $4,567.90.
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $77.58 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,976.15, and palladium dropped 0.6 per cent to $1,409.75. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver prices

First Published: May 19 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

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