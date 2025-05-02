Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,720, silver price down ₹100 at ₹97,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,720 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,900.
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,720.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,870.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,740.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,890.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,06,900.
US gold prices were poised for their worst weekly performance in more than two months on Friday as receding trade tensions tempered safe-haven demand, while the market's focus shifted to the US non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day.
Spot gold was steady at $3,240.34 an ounce as of 0020 GMT. Gold has lost more than 2 per cent so far this week, the steepest weekly fall since late February.
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $32.47 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.8 per cent to $966.08 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $943.50.
(with inputs from Reuters)