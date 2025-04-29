Gold dips ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹97,520

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,520 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,400.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,520.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,670.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹89,390, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,540.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,400

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900.

US gold prices fell on Tuesday as easing trade tensions between the US and its trading partners dented the metal's safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited US economic data to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $3,332.99 an ounce as of 0034 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.1 per cent to $3,343.20.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $33.10 an ounce, platinum was steady at $986.13, and palladium lost 0.3 per cent to $946.51.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that several top trading partners had made "very good" proposals to avoid US tariffs, with India likely to be among the first to finalise a deal. China's recent moves to exempt certain US goods from its retaliatory tariffs showed a willingness to de-escalate tensions between the world's two largest economies, Bessent added.

(with inputs from Reuters)