Gold price falls Rs 210 to Rs 58,750, silver unchanged at Rs 71,900

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 200 to Rs 53,850

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,000, Rs 53,850, and Rs 54,370, respectively.

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:48 AM IST
Gold prices fell Rs 210 in Friday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 58,750, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,900.
The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 200 to Rs 53,850.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,750.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,900, Rs 58,750, and Rs 59,300, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,000, Rs 53,850, and Rs 54,370, respectively.

US gold struggled for momentum in early Asian trading on Friday, as traders awaited key US inflation numbers due later in the day after a slew of strong data prints and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of more rate hikes.
Spot gold was flat at $1,908.33 per ounce by 0122 GMT. It hit its lowest since mid-March at $1,892.82 on Thursday.

US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,916.40.
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $22.56 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7 per cent at $900.52, and palladium rose 7 per cent to $1,237.31.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,300.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,900.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

