Gold price falls Rs 210 to Rs 58,750, silver unchanged at Rs 71,900



The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 200 to Rs 53,850. Gold prices fell Rs 210 in Friday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 58,750, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,900.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,900, Rs 58,750, and Rs 59,300, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,750.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,000, Rs 53,850, and Rs 54,370, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,850.



Spot gold was flat at $1,908.33 per ounce by 0122 GMT. It hit its lowest since mid-March at $1,892.82 on Thursday. US gold struggled for momentum in early Asian trading on Friday, as traders awaited key US inflation numbers due later in the day after a slew of strong data prints and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of more rate hikes.



Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $22.56 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7 per cent at $900.52, and palladium rose 7 per cent to $1,237.31. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,916.40.