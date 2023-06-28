Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 59,180, silver jumps Rs 600 to Rs 71,500

Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 59,180, silver jumps Rs 600 to Rs 71,500

The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,350

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,350.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Gold prices fell Rs 100 in Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,180, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 600, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,500.
The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,350.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,180.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,430, Rs 59,280, and Rs 59,730, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,350.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,500, Rs 54,350, and Rs 54,700, respectively.

US gold prices hovered near three-month lows as upbeat economic reports made a strong case for rates being higher, yet traders awaited cues from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and more economic data for a path ahead on rate-hikes.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,913.82 per ounce by 0120 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,910 hit on June 23. US gold futures were little changed at $1,924.50.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $22.86 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7 per cent to $918.57 while palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,296.88.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,500.






First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

