Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 59,180, silver jumps Rs 600 to Rs 71,500



The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,350. Gold prices fell Rs 100 in Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,180, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 600, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,500.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,430, Rs 59,280, and Rs 59,730, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,180.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,500, Rs 54,350, and Rs 54,700, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,350.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,913.82 per ounce by 0120 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,910 hit on June 23. US gold futures were little changed at $1,924.50. US gold prices hovered near three-month lows as upbeat economic reports made a strong case for rates being higher, yet traders awaited cues from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and more economic data for a path ahead on rate-hikes.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,700. Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $22.86 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7 per cent to $918.57 while palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,296.88.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,500.













