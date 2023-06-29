Home / Markets / Commodities / Wheat prices in Delhi soften after stock limit, but pulses yet to fall

Wheat prices in Delhi soften after stock limit, but pulses yet to fall

In some centres, wheat wholesale prices have gone up even after the stock-holding limits were imposed

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

Jun 29 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Wheat prices in Delhi market has shown a downward trend since the stocks limits were imposed earlier this month, but it hasn’t been the case with tur and urad, according to data sourced from the consumer affairs department and private traders. In wheat, too, the drop is not uniform across centres, the department data showed.
In some centres, wheat wholesale prices have gone up even after the stock-holding limits were imposed. In case of tur and urad, traders said that in Akola, Gulbarga, Latur, Chennai, and Vijayawada, prices have started softening, which would reflect in the consuming centres in the next few weeks. The May-July period is usually considered a lead season for pulses and action hots up once kharif harvest starts. 


Topics :Wheat prices

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

