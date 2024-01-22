Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,050/10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,050/10g

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,800

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,050 | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,500.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,800.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,050.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,200, Rs 63,050, and Rs 63,550, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,940, Rs 57,800, and Rs 58,250, respectively.

US gold prices steadied on Monday as traders braced for fresh data on US economic growth and the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge due later this week, ahead of the central bank's interest rate verdict next week.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,030.87 per ounce by 0116 GMT.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $22.63 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to $902.21, and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $950.47.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Zero-duty unrefined gold imports take the shine off local players

Gold price climbs Rs 330 to Rs 62,950, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 75,700

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 62,620, silver declines Rs 400 to Rs 75,500

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 62,950, silver declines Rs 600 to Rs 75,900

Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 63,330, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesMarket newsPrecious metals

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story