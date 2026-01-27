Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,61,960; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,60,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,60,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,960 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,63,920 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,110.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,460, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,260 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,610. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,60,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,75,100. US gold rose on Tuesday, after breaking through the $5,100 mark for the first time in the previous session, as safe-haven demand lingered amid geopolitical uncertainty, while silver too hovered near all-time highs.

Spot gold climbed 1.1 per cent to $5,068.05 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT, after scaling a record $5,110.50 the previous day. US gold futures for February delivery added 0.4 per cent to $5,063.0 per ounce. Making things murkier geopolitically, US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would raise tariffs on South Korean autos, lumber, and pharmaceuticals imports to 25 per cent, while criticizing Seoul for failing to enact a trade deal with Washington. Spot silver surged 6.3 per cent to $110.39 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $117.69 on Monday. The white metal has already surged 55 per cent so far this year.