Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,010; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹99,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,100.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,760.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,160.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,760.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100.

US gold prices climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of rising inflation and labor market risks fuelling economic uncertainty, while investors awaited the US-China trade talks.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $3,384.99 an ounce as of 0030 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,392.00.

Spot silver was steady at $32.46 an ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $978.56 and palladium lost 0.7 per cent to $965.78.

(with inputs from Reuters)