Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error

Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error

More investors now adhere to the principle of asset allocation. "Increasingly, they treat gold as a financial asset in their portfolio rather than just as jewellery," says Vikram Dhawan

Gold’s strong performance—a return of around 32 per cent over the past year—has been a key driver.

Himali Patel Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

About 95 per cent of India’s gold demand is in the physical form. Over the past years, however, holdings in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged over 200 per cent  —  from around 21 to over 63 tonnes  — attesting to their growing popularity.
 
Gaining traction
 
Gold’s strong performance — a return of around 32 per cent over the past year — has been a key driver. “The post-pandemic world has been marked with uncertainty on the macroeconomic and geopolitical front. This has kept gold, considered a safe haven in times of risk aversion, relevant. Inflation has been on the
