Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error

About 95 per cent of India’s gold demand is in the physical form. Over the past years, however, holdings in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged over 200 per cent — from around 21 to over 63 tonnes — attesting to their growing popularity.

Gaining traction

Gold’s strong performance — a return of around 32 per cent over the past year — has been a key driver. “The post-pandemic world has been marked with uncertainty on the macroeconomic and geopolitical front. This has kept gold, considered a safe haven in times of risk aversion, relevant. Inflation has been on the