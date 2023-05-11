Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 250 to Rs 56,950. Gold price rose Rs 280 in Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 62,130, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 100 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,000.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,280, Rs 62,180, and Rs 62,590, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,130.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,100, Rs 57,000, and Rs 57,370, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,950.



Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,032.58 per ounce as of 0131 GMT. US gold futures were also up 0.2 per cent at $2,041.80. US gold prices ticked up on Thursday, aided by a weaker dollar and economic worries, while investors seek further clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.



"Whilst gold remains supported overall, it doesnâ€™t look overly happy at these highs and investors seem quick to book profits with any break above $2,050 for now," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index. The dollar index slipped 0.1 per cent, making the dollar-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 82,700. Bullion prices initially rose on Wednesday after US inflation data was released, before turning negative on profit taking.