Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 62,400, silver jumps Rs 1,150 to 78,250



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200, with 10-grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 57,200. Gold price rose Rs 220 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 62,400, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price jumped Rs 1,150 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,250.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,550, Rs 62,450, and Rs 63,000, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,400.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,350, Rs 57,250, and Rs 57,750, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,200.