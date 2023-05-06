Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 62,400, silver jumps Rs 1,150 to 78,250

Gold price rose Rs 220 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 62,400, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price jumped Rs 1,150 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,250.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200, with 10-grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 57,200.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,400.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,550, Rs 62,450, and Rs 63,000, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,200.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,350, Rs 57,250, and Rs 57,750, respectively.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 83,700.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 78,250.