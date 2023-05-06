Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 62,400, silver jumps Rs 1,150 to 78,250

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200, with 10-grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 57,200

New Delhi
Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:52 AM IST
Gold price rose Rs 220 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 62,400, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price jumped Rs 1,150 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,250.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200, with 10-grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 57,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,400.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,550, Rs 62,450, and Rs 63,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,200.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,350, Rs 57,250, and Rs 57,750, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 83,700.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 78,250.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

