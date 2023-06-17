Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,110, silver unchanged at Rs 73,100



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 400 to Rs 55,100. Gold price rose Rs 440 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,110, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,100.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,260, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,460, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,110.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,250, Rs 55,150, and Rs 55,420, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,100.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,958.83 per ounce by 12 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), en route to a 0.1 per cent weekly dip. US gold futures settled nearly unchanged at $1,971.20. US gold prices were choppy on Friday as investors juggled a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook on interest rates, which offset support from the dollar's overall retreat this week.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 78,500. Silver gained 1 per cent to $24.10 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $982.62, both down for the week.