Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,110, silver unchanged at Rs 73,100

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 400 to Rs 55,100

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 2:39 AM IST
Gold price rose Rs 440 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,110, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,100.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,110.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,260, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,460, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,100.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,250, Rs 55,150, and Rs 55,420, respectively.

US gold prices were choppy on Friday as investors juggled a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook on interest rates, which offset support from the dollar's overall retreat this week.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,958.83 per ounce by 12 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), en route to a 0.1 per cent weekly dip. US gold futures settled nearly unchanged at $1,971.20.

Silver gained 1 per cent to $24.10 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $982.62, both down for the week.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 78,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,100.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 2:39 AM IST

