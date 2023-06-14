Gold price unchanged at Rs 60,450, Silver price dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,100



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 55,400. Gold price remained unchanged in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,450, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,100.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,600, Rs 60,500, and Rs 60,980, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,450.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,550, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,900, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,400.



Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,945.29 per ounce by 0037 GMT after falling in the previous session. US gold futures were flat at $1,958.30. US gold prices steadied on Wednesday as the dollar eased, while traders assessed inflation data and its bearing on the Federal Reserve's much-awaited policy decision due later in the day.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 79,200. The US dollar eased slightly, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.