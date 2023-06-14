Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price unchanged at Rs 60,450, Silver price dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,100

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 55,400

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
Gold price remained unchanged in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,450, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,100.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 55,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,450.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,600, Rs 60,500, and Rs 60,980, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,550, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,900, respectively.

US gold prices steadied on Wednesday as the dollar eased, while traders assessed inflation data and its bearing on the Federal Reserve's much-awaited policy decision due later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,945.29 per ounce by 0037 GMT after falling in the previous session. US gold futures were flat at $1,958.30.

The US dollar eased slightly, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 79,200.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 74,100.
US spot silver held steady at $23.6921 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $979.64, while palladium was flat at $1,361.55.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

