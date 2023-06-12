Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,550



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,500. Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,550, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed no change in price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,800, Rs 60,600, and Rs 61,000, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,550.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,650, Rs 55,550, and Rs 56,900, respectively.



Gold prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Monday as the dollar held firm and investors positioned for a series of major central bank policy meetings this week, with a likely pause in interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,500.



Gold prices climbed 0.7 per cent for the week ended Friday, helped by a more than 1 per cent jump on Thursday after a surge in US weekly jobless claims. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent to $1,957.92 per ounce by 0033 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,972.60.