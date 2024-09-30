Gold price slipped Rs 10 to Rs 77,390, silver falls by Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,940.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 77,390.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,540, Rs 77,390, and Rs 77,390, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,090, Rs 70,940, and Rs 70,940, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 94,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.



US Gold ticked up on Monday and was on track for its fourth straight quarterly gain, buoyed by hopes of another large US rate cut and rising Middle East conflict, while investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent at $2,662.3 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT. Bullion closed 0.5 per cent lower on Friday, snapping a six-session rally.



Spot silver was up 0.2 per cent to $31.68 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 to $1,004.10 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,013.5.

(with inputs from Reuters)