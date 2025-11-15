Gold price slips ₹10 to ₹1,27,030; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,200

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 8:13 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,73,200.
The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,16,440.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,28,060 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,180.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,16,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,17,390 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,590.