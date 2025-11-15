Gold price slips ₹10 to ₹1,27,030; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,200

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,73,200.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,16,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,28,060 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,180.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,16,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,17,390 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Is the gold price rally trying to warn against a rise in inflation? In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,590. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,73,200. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,79,900. US gold prices dropped 3 per cent on Friday on a broader market sell-off, sparked by hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials, dimming hopes for a December interest rate cut.

Spot gold fell 1.9 per cent to $4,092.72 per ounce, as of 02:33 p.m. ET (1933 GMT), after falling over 3 per cent earlier in the session. However, bullion is up 2.3 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery settled 2.4 per cent lower at $4,094.20. In other metals, spot silver edged down 2.8 per cent to $50.84 per ounce but was on track for a weekly gain, up 5.2 per cent so far. Platinum fell 2.1 per cent to $1,547.30 and palladium lost 2.8 per cent to $1,387.25. Both metals are so far up for the week.