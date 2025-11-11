Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,510

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,980 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,57,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,510.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,25,250 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,980.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,510, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,810 in Chennai. 
        
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,660.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,57,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,100.
  
US gold extended gains to a near three-week high on Tuesday, as growing expectations of another US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December lifted demand for the safe-haven asset.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,131.83 per ounce by 0053 GMT, its highest since October 24. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $4,138.70 per ounce.
 
Last week, data showed the US economy shed jobs in October amid losses in the government and retail sectors.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 0.2 per cent to $50.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,582.60 and palladium added 0.8 per cent to $1,425.71.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 .

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold rallies ₹1,300 to ₹1,25,900 per 10 grams; silver bounce ₹2,460

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,22,010

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,400

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,580; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,600

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,400

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story