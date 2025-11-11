Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,57,100.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,510.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,25,250 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,980.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,510, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,810 in Chennai.