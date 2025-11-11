Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,57,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,25,250 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,980.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,510, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,810 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,660. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,57,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,100. US gold extended gains to a near three-week high on Tuesday, as growing expectations of another US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December lifted demand for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,131.83 per ounce by 0053 GMT, its highest since October 24. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $4,138.70 per ounce.