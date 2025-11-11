Home / Markets / Commodities / Sebi warning triggers surge in withdrawals from digital gold fintechs

Sebi warning triggers surge in withdrawals from digital gold fintechs

Following Sebi's warning that digital gold lies outside its regulatory scope, fintechs are facing scrutiny over vault practices, investor safety, and KYC compliance

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold
premium
Sebi noted that digital or e-gold was being marketed as an alternative to physical gold investment.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech platforms offering digital gold have seen nearly a threefold surge in user withdrawals after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cautioned the public against dealing in such products last week, according to industry sources. Many also acknowledged that the advisory has put players in a bind.
 
In a statement on November 8, Sebi said that digital gold products were outside the purview of the markets regulator. This meant regulators could not inspect fintech platforms’ physical vaults to verify the presence and purity of gold, as these entities operated outside regulatory oversight.
 
“Platform users now have clarity that this is an unregulated product. There is no regulator auditing the inventory of physical gold and its purity, which can become a problem,” said the founder of a fintech company, requesting anonymity.
 
Why did Sebi issue a warning on digital gold?
 
Sebi noted that digital or e-gold was being marketed as an alternative to physical gold investment.
 
“In this context, it is informed that such digital gold products are different from Sebi-regulated gold products as they are neither notified as securities nor regulated as commodity derivatives. They operate entirely outside the purview of Sebi. Such digital gold products may entail significant risks for investors and may expose investors to counterparty and operational risks,” the regulator stated.
 
That said, gold prices have softened after several weeks of gains, bringing into focus how platforms manage their vaults to cover user deposits.
 
What are the risks fintech platforms face?
 
“There are also concerns about companies following full Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and the source of user transactions since they may be buying into digital gold without enough safeguards,” another industry player said.
 
Industry executives added that investor interest was now shifting to gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are regulated and hence considered more secure.
 
“Sebi conducts regular audits on entities offering gold or silver ETFs. If you buy digital gold now and sell it immediately, you may fetch a lower price because GST and commission are involved, which is unlike an ETF,” one of the founders quoted above explained.
 
How are fintechs defending their business models?
 
Fintechs maintain that they work with authorised gold logistics partners for vaulting and only provide the technology that enables users to invest in gold.
 
There has been a rise in specialised fintechs such as Jar and Gullak, which allow users to invest recurring small-ticket amounts in digital gold.
 
Others, including Paytm and PhonePe, also offer users the option to invest in digital gold.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

Gold rallies ₹1,300 to ₹1,25,900 per 10 grams; silver bounce ₹2,460

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,22,010

Gold to remain in corrective phase ahead of crucial US, China macro data

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,400

Topics :SEBIDigital goldGold ETFsFintech firmsGold Prices

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story