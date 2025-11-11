Sebi warning triggers surge in withdrawals from digital gold fintechs

Fintech platforms offering digital gold have seen nearly a threefold surge in user withdrawals after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cautioned the public against dealing in such products last week, according to industry sources. Many also acknowledged that the advisory has put players in a bind. In a statement on November 8, Sebi said that digital gold products were outside the purview of the markets regulator. This meant regulators could not inspect fintech platforms’ physical vaults to verify the presence and purity of gold, as these entities operated outside regulatory oversight. “Platform users now have clarity that this is an unregulated product. There is no regulator auditing the inventory of physical gold and its purity, which can become a problem,” said the founder of a fintech company, requesting anonymity.

Why did Sebi issue a warning on digital gold? Sebi noted that digital or e-gold was being marketed as an alternative to physical gold investment. “In this context, it is informed that such digital gold products are different from Sebi-regulated gold products as they are neither notified as securities nor regulated as commodity derivatives. They operate entirely outside the purview of Sebi. Such digital gold products may entail significant risks for investors and may expose investors to counterparty and operational risks,” the regulator stated. That said, gold prices have softened after several weeks of gains, bringing into focus how platforms manage their vaults to cover user deposits.

What are the risks fintech platforms face? “There are also concerns about companies following full Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and the source of user transactions since they may be buying into digital gold without enough safeguards,” another industry player said. Industry executives added that investor interest was now shifting to gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are regulated and hence considered more secure. “Sebi conducts regular audits on entities offering gold or silver ETFs. If you buy digital gold now and sell it immediately, you may fetch a lower price because GST and commission are involved, which is unlike an ETF,” one of the founders quoted above explained.