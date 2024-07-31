Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 68,940, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 84,400

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 63,190

gold price
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,940.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:48 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 68,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,400.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 63,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,090, Rs 68,940, and Rs 69,640, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,190.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,340, Rs 63,190, and Rs 63,840, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 84,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,900.

US gold prices held steady on Wednesday and were headed for a monthly gain on rising optimism surrounding US rate cuts, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve policy verdict due later in the day.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,409.03 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, and was up more than 3 per cent for the month. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,406.70.

Spot silver was flat at $28.37 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $961.12 and palladium ticked 0.6 per cent higher at $893.93.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

