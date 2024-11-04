Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,540 while Rs 80,390 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,690.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,790 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,690.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.

US gold prices held steady on Monday, as investors prepared for a crucial global economy week marked by the US presidential election and the likelihood of further interest rate cuts.

Spot gold edged up by 0.1 per cent to $2,738.29 per ounce, as of 0012 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15 on Thursday.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $32.5443 per ounce, platinum edged down by 0.1 per cent to $991.72 and palladium added nearly 1 per cent to $1,108.36.

(With inputs from Reuters)