Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,490, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 200 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,200.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 58,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,640, Rs 63,490, and Rs 64,150, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,200.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 58,350, Rs 58,200, and Rs 58,800, respectively.



US gold prices inched higher on Tuesday in holiday-thinned trade, aided by a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields on rising prospects of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as early as March next year.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,056.80 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT. The dollar index fell 0.1 per cent, making gold more attractive for other currency holders, while benchmark US 10-year bond yields edged lower to 3.8913 per cent.



US gold futures were steady at $2,068.60 per ounce.





In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,200. Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $24.23 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $970.63. Palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,212.34.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,700.