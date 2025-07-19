Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,390; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,530.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,110.

ALSO READ: Sebi proposes linking gold, silver ETFs to spot prices on domestic exchange In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,260. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,800. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,800. US gold prices rose on Saturday as a weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, while platinum prices eased after reaching their highest level since 2014. Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $3,353.80 per ounce, as of 0947 a.m. EDT (13:47 GMT), after falling 1.1 per cent in the previous session.