Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,890; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,890 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,890.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,040.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,560.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,710. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,14,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,24,900. US gold inched higher on Tuesday as traders awaited the release of US inflation data later in the day that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,348.35 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,357.30.