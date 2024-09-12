Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

The price of 22-carat gold moved up Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,160

Gold image via Shutterstock
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,310, Rs 67,160, and Rs 67,160, respectively. | Image: Shutterstock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,260 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,600.

The price of 22-carat gold moved up Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,160.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,410, Rs 73,260, and Rs 73,260, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,310, Rs 67,160, and Rs 67,160, respectively.

More From This Section

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,830, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 86,100

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,860

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 72,750/10g

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 86,600. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,600.

US Gold prices were flat on Thursday following the release of the US inflation print, while traders shifted their attention to the upcoming economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Spot gold was subdued at $2,511.52 per ounce, as of 0031 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,539.20.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.20 per cent to 866.18 tonnes on Wednesday.

Spot gold may revisit its Sept 6 high of $2,529 per ounce, as it has briefly pierced above the last barrier of $2,521 towards this high, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver was steady at $28.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $955.72 and palladium climbed 1.7 per cent to $1,025.37.

(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,860, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

These 2 smallcap stocks have zoomed over 100% in 5 wks; hit multi-year high

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,320, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 72,750/10g

Gold hits two-week low as traders expect smaller US Federal rate cut

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverFederal Reserve

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story