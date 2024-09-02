Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,940. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,180, Rs 73,030, and Rs 73,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,090, Rs 66,940, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

More From This Section

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 86,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,900.

US gold prices traded in a narrow range on Monday as investors looked to a key US jobs data to firm their bets on the size of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut expected this month.

Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent at $2,499.47 per ounce, as of 0143 GMT. US gold futures inched up 0.2 per cent to $2,531.90.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $28.66 per ounce, platinum nearly steady at $926.50 and palladium was up 0.1 per cent to $966.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)