Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,860, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,860 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,790. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,010, Rs 72,860, and Rs 72,860, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,790.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,940, Rs 66,790, and Rs 66,790, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 85,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,100.

US Gold prices remained stable on Tuesday as market participants focused on August inflation figures for hints about a likely reduction in Federal Reserve interest rates this month.

Spot gold was flat at $2,504.98 per ounce, as of 0027 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,533.70.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $28.29 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $941.25 and palladium was slightly up by 0.1 per cent at $945.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)