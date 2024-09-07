Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,320, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,210

Gold
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,360, Rs 67,210, and Rs 67,210, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Sep 07 2024 | 8:38 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,320 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,320.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,470, Rs 73,320, and Rs 73,320, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,210.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,360, Rs 67,210, and Rs 67,210, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 87,100. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,100.

US Gold prices eased on Friday, retreating from near-record levels reached earlier in the session, after mixed US jobs data cast doubts on the scale of interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this month.

Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to $2,495.86 per ounce by 1:59 p.m. ET (1759 GMT), having hit its highest since Aug 20, when gold last scaled a record peak.

US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent lower at $2,524.60.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 3.1 per cent to $27.92.

Platinum retreated 0.4 per cent to $920.55 while palladium dropped 3.1 per cent to $913.00.

(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

