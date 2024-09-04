Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Gold hits two-week low as traders expect smaller US Federal rate cut

Gold hits two-week low as traders expect smaller US Federal rate cut

Traders are confident that the US Fed will cut rates this month and are pricing in a 59 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point cut, according to CME FedWatch tool

Gold
Gold (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices slipped to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, extending declines to a fourth straight session as markets priced in smaller rate-cut bets for the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this month.

Spot gold dropped 0.2 per cent to $2,486.99 per ounce as of 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,518.30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The pressure has largely been associated with an expectation that the Fed's going to only cut by 25 basis points in September," said Peter A. Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, adding "the prospects for a larger 50 basis point rate cut has eroded."

Traders are confident that the US Fed will cut rates this month and are pricing in a 59 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point cut, according to CME FedWatch tool.

This week's US economic data, including the ADP employment and jobless claims reports on Thursday and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, will be closely scanned for cues on the Fed's rate-cut path.

Bullion was also pressured to cover margin calls related to equities' weakness, said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

More From This Section

Brent crude oil price falls $1 per barrel to $72.75 on demand fears

UK's CMA clears Microsoft's staff hiring, partnership with Inflection AI

Bank of Canada cuts rates for third time to 4.25%, frets over weak growth

US job openings fall to 3.5-year low in July on labour market slowdown

Boko Haram militants attack Nigerian village, kill over 100, say residents

Shares fell globally on Wednesday as tech stocks declined, hit by a record sell-off for US chipmaker Nvidia and as expectations of fading global growth bruised riskier assets.

"I still think the trend is up in the precious metals and these losses are corrective," Grant said.

The non-yielding asset has gained over 20 per cent so far this year, hitting an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20.

"We see ascending major oblique resistance at $2,510 per ounce and major horizontal resistance at $2,513. The initial breakout target of $2,543 remains," Mike Ingram, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $28.12 per ounce.

Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $905.82 and palladium dipped 0.4 per cent to $934.25.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,140, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 88,300

Indian dealers offer steeper discounts on gold as high prices dent demand

Topics :Gold Gold tradeGold PricesUS Federal ReserveUS Fed interest rate

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story