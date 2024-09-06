In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,680.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,830, Rs 66,680, and Rs 66,680, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 84,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,900.

US Gold prices held steady on Friday, but were headed for a weekly gain, while market focus shifted to a crucial US payrolls report for better clarity into the extent of an expected rate reduction this month.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,516.19 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT, after hitting a nearly one-week high in the previous session. Bullion has climbed 0.5 per cent for the week so far. Spot silver was flat at $28.81 per ounce and platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $928.45. Palladium fell 0.1 per cent at $939.88 and headed for a weekly fall.

(with inputs from Reuters)