Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,25,880; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,880 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,030.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,15,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

ALSO READ: Gold prices up 60 per cent this year: How to pick the best Gold ETF in 2025 In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,540. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,59,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,74,900. US gold prices slid as investors booked profits. It remains on course for its strongest year since the 1979 oil crisis and is up more than 50 per cent so far this year. Spot gold was last down 0.53 per cent at $4,102.09 an ounce.