Gold prices jump by Rs 100, silver falls by Rs 700, trading at Rs 76,200/kg

The price of 24-carat gold saw a jump of Rs 100 during Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,320, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, on the other hand, fell by Rs 700 with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,300.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,320.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,470, Rs 60,320, and Rs 60,650, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,300.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,450, Rs 55,300, and Rs 55,600, respectively.

US Gold prices were muted on Tuesday as investors awaited more cues on the health of the US economy ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this month amid rising expectations for a pause in interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was flat at $1,937.58 per ounce by 0058 GMT, off one-month highs hit on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,963.40 as a holiday in the United States kept trading activity limited on Monday.

Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.1 per cent at $23.94 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.6 per cent to $948.20 and palladium was flat at $1,221.45.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,200in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 80,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)