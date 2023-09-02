Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices fell by Rs 110, silver down by Rs 500, trades at Rs 77,100/1 kg

Gold prices fell by Rs 110, silver down by Rs 500, trades at Rs 77,100/1 kg

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,050

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold saw a decline of Rs 110 during Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, too fell by Rs 500 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,200, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,390, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,200, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,350, respectively.
 
On Friday, US gold trimmed initial gains, but was still headed for a weekly rise after an increase in the US unemployment rate boosted bets of a pause in the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,940.94 per ounce by 1:49 p.m. EDT (1749 GMT), after rising as much as 0.6 per cent earlier in the session. It was poised for a 1.4 per cent weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 77,100 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 80,200.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

