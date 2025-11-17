Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,070

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,68,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,070 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,68,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,74,900. US gold prices inched higher on Monday as investors waited for a series of US economic data this week that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $4,091.89 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $4,094 per ounce.