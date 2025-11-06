Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,21,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,400.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,470 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,21,960 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,620.

ALSO READ: Gold rises over 1% on safe-haven demand despite strong US payrolls In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,11,790 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,400. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,62,900. US gold dipped on Thursday after stronger-than-expected private US payrolls data dented expectations of another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December. Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $3,971.08 per ounce by 0144 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.3 per cent to $3,979.70 per ounce.