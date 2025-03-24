Gold prices tick up as investors seek safe haven amid US tariff concerns

Gold prices edged up on Monday, supported by safe-haven demand due to concerns about impending reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

Spot gold was steady at $3,022.21 an ounce at 09:50 a.m. (1350 GMT). US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to $3,026.40.

"We're not too far off those all-time highs and that little pullback we saw late last week was bought up fairly quickly. I expect that to continue here," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and often thriving in a low interest rate environment, has surged 15 per cent this year. Bullion reached an all-time high of $3057.21 last week, before slipping for two consecutive sessions.

Trump hinted on Friday that there would be some flexibility regarding reciprocal tariffs that are set to take effect on April 2 and are expected to drive inflation and hinder economic growth.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee and New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday that it would be premature to gauge the economic effects of Trump's tariff actions.

Also Read

Last week, the Fed held its benchmark interest rate steady and indicated two quarter-percentage-point cuts this year.

Investors now await US Personal Consumption Expenditures data due on Friday, the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

Meanwhile, US and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at making progress towards a broad ceasefire in Ukraine, with Washington eyeing a separate Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal before securing a wider agreement.

"If over the week the talks in Saudi Arabia do materialize and there is a dip in gold based off that, I expect it will be bought up fairly quickly," Haberkorn said.

Spot silver firmed 0.2 per cent to $33.11 an ounce, platinum fell 0.6 per cent to $968.85, and palladium was down 1.1 per cent at $947.75.