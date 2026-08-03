Gold rises ₹202 on MCX, silver gains ₹797 on reports of US-Iran talks

Gold and silver futures opened higher on Monday after reports that US President Donald Trump had restarted peace talks with Iran eased geopolitical tensions and led to a fall in crude oil prices.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,115 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $58.30 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,43,500 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,18,000 per kg.

Gold prices rise

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,43,578 per 10 gram, up ₹ 202 from the previous close of ₹1,43,376.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,43,536, up ₹160. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,43,703 and a low of ₹1,43,500. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver gains Silver futures also opened on a firm note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,17,995 per kg, up ₹797 from the previous close of ₹2,17,198. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,18,075, up ₹877. During the session, it touched a high of ₹ 2,18,251 and a low of ₹2,17,683. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver firm in international market In the international market, gold and silver futures opened higher. On Comex, gold opened at $4,135.20 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,107 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,115.20 per ounce, up $8.20. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce. Comex silver futures opened at $58.65 per ounce. The previous closing price was $57.78. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $58.31 per ounce, up $0.52. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.