Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 82,860, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,860 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,860.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 83,010.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 76,110.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold prices were flat in early Asian hours on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady offered little clarity on the US monetary policy path this year.

The US central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday and its Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would wait for signs of further progress on inflation, or of labor market weakness before it would cut interest rates further.

Spot gold were little changed at $2,671.79 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. US gold futures added 0.2 per cent to $2,774.50.

Spot silver was up 0.2 per cent at $30.85 per ounce, platinum added 0.7 per cent to 952.49, and palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $967.38.

(With inputs from Reuters)