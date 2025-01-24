Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 82,230; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 96,400 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,230 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,080.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 82,230.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,240.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 75,390.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold prices edged higher and were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain on Friday, as uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's trade plans took wind out of the dollar's sail, boosting demand for the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $2,760.40 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT and gained over 2 per cent so far this week. US gold futures added 0.1 per cent to $2,767.60.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent to $30.47 per ounce, palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $993.46 and platinum rose 0.4 per cent to 945.85.

(With inputs from Reuters)