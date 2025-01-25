Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 82,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 97,600

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,430 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,430.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 82,580.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,560.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 75,710.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 97,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,100.

US gold prices climbed over 1 per cent on Friday, closing in on its all-time-high hit in October, as a weakening dollar on President Donald Trump's push for lower rates and tariff uncertainty drove the metal towards its fourth straight weekly rise.

Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $2,772.79 per ounce by 01:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT). The prices, which have added 2.7 per cent so far this week, are a mere $17.3 away from the record high of $2,790.15 hit on Oct 31.

US gold futures settled 0.5 per cent up at $2,778.90 per ounce.

Spot silver was up 0.8 per cent at $30.67 per ounce and platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $948. Palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $992.75, hitting its highest since November 25.

(With inputs from Reuters)